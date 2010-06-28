Steve Jobs: "There Is No Reception Issue"

Photo: Associated Press

Steve Jobs has sent out another email to an iPhone 4 owner addressing the antenna/signal loss problem.Instead of telling this person to holding it differently, Jobs tries an even more radical tactic, saying, “There is no reception issue. Stay Tuned.”



Interesting move, because there have been plenty of videos with people encountering the problem.

For what it’s worth, we’ve been using an iPhone 4 making calls, checking Twitter, etc. with our left hand and we’ve had no problems. We’ve done the death grip thing and seen a few bars fall, but it’s yet to affect performance of the phone.

Regardless, Apple needs to come up with some coherent strategy to address this. The first question we get about the phone from strangers is about the antenna issue, so clearly this is something that’s gained traction outside of the tech world.

(The email response comes from Mac rumours.)

