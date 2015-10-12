Here's a young Steve Jobs giving the best advice on hiring, success and failure

With all the controversy surrounding the new Steve Jobs movie and its portrayal of him as a difficult person, it’s sort of interesting to see videos of the real Steve Jobs from his early days.

We dug up two videos that will maybe give you a glimpse of both his brilliance and his difficult sides (thanks to YouTube channel EverySteveJobsVideo).

In one video, he talks about Apple’s fanatical hiring processes in the early days. At 1:56 you can see a shade of his difficult side when he says this:

“We went through that stage at Apple where we thought, ‘Oh, we’re going to be a big company, lets go out and hire professional management.’ We went out and hired a bunch of professional management, it didn’t work at all. Most of them were Bozos. They knew how to manage, but they didn’t know how to DO anything.”

The video also shows some of the early Apple employees talking about how hard they would made it on potential new hires (at about 1:00).

That attitude for hiring has certainly become a Silicon Valley standard. Tech companies that consistently rate as the best companies to work for today (Google, Facebook, Apple) are also notoriously hard to get hired at.

But overall, it shows how Jobs put his faith in people as he knew them, not in their past experiences and resumes.

The other video is of a young Steve Jobs at age 27 that shows his brilliant view on failure versus success. And it shows the actual garage where Apple was born.

His insightful analysis about Silicon Valley culture still holds true today:

“The penalty for failing here, for going and trying to start a company in this Valley is nonexistent. There really isn’t the penalty for failure either psychologically or economically in the sense that, if you have a good idea and you go out to start your own company, even if you fail, you’re generally considered worth more to the company you left because you’ve gained all this valuable experience, in many disciplines.”

Today that whole concept of hiring back former employees has a name, “boomerang employees,” and it’s a trend that’s on the rise, according to a study from The Workforce Institute.

