Steve Jobs' Tablet Mandate: More Than Just A Web Toy For The Bathroom

Apple is working on a tablet computer, which will reportedly be announced sometime next year.

It’s been a long time coming: The company has supposedly been working on some sort of tablet since 2003, according to a report in today’s New York Times.

Why has it taken so long? Because Steve Jobs reportedly wanted to make sure it’s good for more than just surfing the Web on the can.

The NYT’s Brad Stone and Ashlee Vance: Another former Apple executive who was there at the time said the tablets kept getting shelved at Apple because Mr. Jobs, whose incisive critiques are often memorable, asked, in essence, what they were good for besides surfing the Web in the bathroom.

We’re assuming that the Apple tablet is basically a big version of the iPod touch, capable of playing movies and running apps from the iPhone App Store.

So the last 15 months have been great for Steve’s mandate: With the 85,000 apps on the App Store today, any tablet that can run them will be much more useful today than it would have even two years ago.

