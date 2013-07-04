Here's An Awesome Story About Steve Jobs Telling An Employee He's Going To Become The World's Best Story Teller In 1994

Here’s an incredible, though a tad apocryphal, story about Steve Jobs.



On Q&A site Quora, a former NeXT employee tells a tale of Jobs coming into the break room and declaring that he’s going to become the world’s next great story teller.

This was in 1994. Pixar, after years of struggling to get by, was going to release Toy Story through Disney in 1995.

It seems like once Jobs saw Toy Story, he realised the full vision for Pixar, and he realised he was going to be in charge of a company that would make films for the next generation.

Here’s the story:

