Steve Jobs once convinced Disney CEO Bob Iger not to join Google's board

Apple’s late founder Steve Jobs famously wrote he was getting into a “holy war with Google” back in 2011.

Apparently, he hated Google so much that some of his friends couldn’t even join Google as a board member.

According to an upcoming book titled, “Becoming Steve Jobs: The Revolution of a Reckless Upstart Into A Visionary Leader,” Disney CEO Bob Iger turned down an offer to join Google’s board because of his friendship with Jobs.

The book writes, according to Fast Company:

His relationship with Iger had become so strong that Steve had wanted Iger to join the Apple board, which Iger couldn’t do for fiduciary reasons. In fact, because of their friendship, Iger also turned down an invitation from Sergey Brin, Larry Page, and Eric Schmidt to be on Google’s board. ‘He told me he’d get jealous,’ says Iger.

Iger also said in the book that he had access to Apple design guru Jony Ive’s secret design lab, where they brainstormed together. During one of those meetings, they even talked about acquiring Yahoo, the book says.

“We talked about buying companies. We talked about buying Yahoo together,” Iger told the book.

The book is set for release on March 24.

