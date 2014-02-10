How Steve Jobs Still Inspires One Of The Richest Men In The World, Larry Ellison

By anyone’s standards Oracle CEO Larry Ellison has lived a full and fabulous life.

At age 69, the man has achieved just about anything anyone could dream of achieving:

And although Jobs is gone, Ellison says that Jobs still inspires him, he told an audience Thursday night in Las Vegas, speaking at an Oracle event.

Oracle Oracle CEO Larry Ellison

When asked by an attendee what motivates him, Ellison said:

What drives me is this constant testing of limits. Constant learning. I’m very interested in making Oracle as successful a company as we can make it. And to me success is not the number of employees, or even the revenue or the profit. … As my best friend of many years Steve Jobs would say, how many insanely great products can you bring out? How can you move the world just a bit, make a difference, change lives … and how much can I help [while] discovering my own limits?

