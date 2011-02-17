Steve Jobs Spotted Leaving Stanford Cancer centre

Photo: AP

Sad news on the Steve Jobs front.A new report from Radar Online says he was spotted exiting the Stanford Cancer centre in Palo Alto, where he is receiving treatment.



Radar also reports that photos are about to hit the National Enquirer of Jobs leaving the centre.

Hopefully, if Jobs is getting treatment for cancer, his condition is improving.

Radar says Jobs was at the centre after turning in a days work at Apple’s campus.

