Steve Jobs Spotted At A Coldplay Concert

Nicholas Carlson
Coldplay 4x3

  • Forbes CEO quits; Steve Forbes writes a memo [PaidContent]
  • Steve Jobs spotted at a Coldplay concert [Apple 2.0]
  • MySpace CEO hires a Facebook designer [TechCrunch]
  • Google tells publishers to Robot.txt themselves [Google Blog]
  • Facebook wants “Pay With Facebook” testers [CNET]
  • Facebook reaches 250 million active users [Facebook Blog]
  • Perhaps signifying our repressed longing to connect to a more physical world, virtual farming is all the rage [ISG]
  • Facebook is taking over the world [Videos Posted by Facebook]
  • 10 rules for advertising on Facebook [All Facebook]
  • Find a subway station using this iPhone “augmented reality” app [YouTube]
  • Ordering Pizza Hut Pizza? There’s an app for that [AdAge]
  • The Huffington Post’s New York editor “transitions” after 3 weeks on the job [The Awl]
  • Cox puts Travel Channel up for sale [peHUB]
  • How Newsweek fires people [Gawker]
  • NBC’s big plans for local riles the locals [Local Newser]

