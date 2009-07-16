- Forbes CEO quits; Steve Forbes writes a memo [PaidContent]
- Steve Jobs spotted at a Coldplay concert [Apple 2.0]
- MySpace CEO hires a Facebook designer [TechCrunch]
- Google tells publishers to Robot.txt themselves [Google Blog]
- Facebook wants “Pay With Facebook” testers [CNET]
- Facebook reaches 250 million active users [Facebook Blog]
- Perhaps signifying our repressed longing to connect to a more physical world, virtual farming is all the rage [ISG]
- Facebook is taking over the world [Videos Posted by Facebook]
- 10 rules for advertising on Facebook [All Facebook]
- Find a subway station using this iPhone “augmented reality” app [YouTube]
- Ordering Pizza Hut Pizza? There’s an app for that [AdAge]
- The Huffington Post’s New York editor “transitions” after 3 weeks on the job [The Awl]
- Cox puts Travel Channel up for sale [peHUB]
- How Newsweek fires people [Gawker]
- NBC’s big plans for local riles the locals [Local Newser]
