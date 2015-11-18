This viral tweet about Steve Jobs is circulating again in light of the Paris attacks

The recent attacks in Paris have re-ignited a contentious discussion about border control and the current migration crisis in Europe.

As a way to combat those speaking out against allowing refugees into their country, some people on Twitter have begun re-sharing a viral image of Steve Jobs.

In September 2015, amid news surrounding a devastating photo of a drowned toddler, one tech entrepreneur sought to remind people of what migrants could one day achieve, if only provided the opportunity.

David Gailbraith tweeted out a simple black and white photo of Steve Jobs, with the caption “A Syrian migrants’ child.”

The tweet now has over 14,000 retweets and 7,500 “likes.”

Gailbraith is referring to Jobs’ biological father. In his 2011 biography of the iconic Apple co-founder, Walter Issacson detailed Jobs’ parentage. He was born to an then-unmarried couple: Joanne Schieble and Abdulfattah Jandali. Schieble was an American graduate student, and Jandali was a teaching assistant from a prominent Syrian family. He came to the US to pursue a doctoral degree.

The couple gave their infant son up for adoption in San Francisco, and the adopted parents were Paul Jobs and Clara Hagopian. They named the child Steve. Hagopian was born in New Jersey, but was also the child of immigrants. As Issacson explains, “her parents had landed after fleeing the Turks in Armenia.”

Gailbraith’s tweet is a condensed version of this story. Back in September, he discussed the virality of the tweet with The Chicago Tribune. “I did have a hunch the Tweet would go viral,” he said. “Because it used few words, stated fact not opinion, defied stereotypes and had an iconic picture.”

With a new wave of attention, this example doesn’t seem to be going away any soon.

