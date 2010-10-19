Steve Jobs Slaps RIM

Photo: Associated Press

Fresh off delivering its best quarterly sales of iPhones, Steve Jobs is getting chesty.In the earnings release, Jobs said, “iPhone sales of 14.1 million were up 91 per cent year-over-year, handily beating the 12.1 million phones RIM sold in their most recent quarter.”



He continued on the earnings call, saying Apple had blown past RIM and it would never catch up.

Specifically, he said, “We don’t see them catching up to us in the foreseeable future,” because RIM now has to be a software company.

