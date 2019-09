Steve Jobs sent each of the rescued Chilean miners an iPod, Reuters reports (via HuffPo.)



Pretty nice, but it’s nothing compared to the $10,000 a local businessman is giving each of the miners.

The miners also received a free pair of sunglasses from Oakleys.

