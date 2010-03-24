Steve Jobs Says "Not To Worry," Apple Is Working On New MacBook Pros

Steve Jobs has been sending out a bunch of short emails to random people around the world lately.



Most of them are boring, but one reply hints at a refreshed Macbook Pro and Mac Pro lineup.

A reader told Arnold Kim at MacRumors that he wrote Steve Jobs to say he wanted Apple to put out new Macbook Pros and he was worried Apple was too focused on the iPad.

The reader told Steve, “I recognise the need for secrecy etc but I am really losing heart in the lack of vision for the MBP and Mac Pros. Not expecting a response but as someone who has personally switched dozens of people onto the mac way this is a sad email for me to compose.”

Steve wrote back to say, “Not to worry.” So, there you go. Sort of. New Macbook Pros and Mac Pros coming.

