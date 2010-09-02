Steve Jobs Says Eric Schmidt Is Full Of It

Steve Jobs just took a jab at Google.



At today Apple news conference, Jobs announced Apple has shipped 120 million iOS devices, and he said the company is activating 230,000 new iOS devices on a daily basis.

Google CEO Eric Schmidt has previously said 200,000 Android devices are activated every day.

Steve Jobs said Apple’s 230,000 iOS activations are new activations and that “friends” are counting upgrades when they count their activations.

In other words, Jobs suggested that Eric Schmidt is full of it when he says there’s 200,000 Android activations daily.

If Jobs is taking a shot at Google, it’s pretty ballsy. Schmidt specifically said Google is activating 200,000 new Android phones daily.

UPDATE: Google stands by its numbers and says it doesn’t count upgrades.

