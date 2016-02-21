Steve Jobs' sandals and a bunch of other memorabilia are up for auction

Here’s your chance to walk a mile in Steve Jobs’ shoes, literally.

Four items once owned by the Apple founder are up for auction on Saturday. Bids start at $850. You could buy:

The items are from the personal collection of Mark Sheff, a natural foods chef who was an estate manager for Jobs’ Albany, California property in the 1980s.

“Steve was looking for live-in help. We had organic gardening and natural foods cooking experience,” Scheff wrote in an email.

According to Sheff, he acquired the items by collecting them when Jobs threw them out, which was often, because “he kept very few things.”

“We kept some, shared some with the landscapers and friends and brought some to Goodwill. The collection we ended up with is quite random,” Sheff wrote.

Previously, Scheff donated three Steve Jobs business cards to the Marin School, a prep school in Marin County, California. They eventually sold for $10,050.

The four items up for auction are only a part of Sheff’s Jobs memorabilia collection. He also shared photos of a few other items on his Facebook page.

Here’s a look at what you could buy:

