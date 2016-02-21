Steve Jobs' sandals and a bunch of other memorabilia are up for auction

Kif Leswing
Steve Jobs Sandals BirkenstocksFacebook/Mark Scheff

Here’s your chance to walk a mile in Steve Jobs’ shoes, literally.

Four items once owned by the Apple founder are up for auction on Saturday. Bids start at $850. You could buy:

The items are from the personal collection of Mark Sheff, a natural foods chef who was an estate manager for Jobs’ Albany, California property in the 1980s.

“Steve was looking for live-in help. We had organic gardening and natural foods cooking experience,” Scheff wrote in an email.

According to Sheff, he acquired the items by collecting them when Jobs threw them out, which was often, because “he kept very few things.”

“We kept some, shared some with the landscapers and friends and brought some to Goodwill. The collection we ended up with is quite random,” Sheff wrote.

Previously, Scheff donated three Steve Jobs business cards to the Marin School, a prep school in Marin County, California. They eventually sold for $10,050.

The four items up for auction are only a part of Sheff’s Jobs memorabilia collection. He also shared photos of a few other items on his Facebook page.

Here’s a look at what you could buy:

These items are the most hotly contested of the four, thanks to the Jobs signature, as well as the vintage Apple pen.

Mark Sheff/Heritage Auctions

Steve Jobs' love for turtlenecks started long before his return to Apple.

Mark Sheff/Heritage Auctions

Too bad 'interpersonal computing' never caught on as a phrase.

Mark Sheff/Heritage Auctions

Another NEXT shirt. This one's not up for auction yet.

Facebook/Mark ScheffFacebook/Mark Scheff

Steve Jobs loved Birkenstock sandals. There are several pictures of him wearing the shoes in the early days of Apple.

Mark Sheff/Heritage Auctions

Unfortunately, this t-shirt is not yet up for auction.

Facebook/Mark Scheff

Before Jobs adopted a turtleneck-and-jeans uniform, he liked to wear bow ties during keynote speeches.

Facebook/Mark Scheff

Here Jobs is wearing one of those bow ties.

Youtube

This picture comes from a video created for Jobs' 30th birthday.

Long before the Apple Watch was even a possibility, Jobs favoured a simple Seiko watch.

Mark Sheff/Heritage Auctions

Jobs got nearly $1 million from his tax refund in 1987.

Facebook/Mark Scheff

Here's a photo of Sheff, the collector, with Jobs and his daughter Lisa Brennan at a NEXT company picnic in the 1980s.

Mark Sheff/Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.