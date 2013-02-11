Before He Died, Steve Jobs Said He Wanted Apple To Make A Car

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Here’s a nugget of news buried in Nick Bilton’s story on Apple potentially making an iWatch:In a meeting in his office before he died, Steven P. Jobs, Apple’s co-founder and former chief executive, told John Markoff of The New York Times that if he had more energy, he would have liked to take on Detroit with an Apple car.



This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Jobs’ interest in making a car. Apple board member Mickey Drexler said Jobs’ dream was to make an iCar.

While it would seem unlikely for Apple to make a car, we wouldn’t just automatically dismiss the idea. Two of Apple’s most important executives are car guys.

Eddy Cue, who runs Internet Services, is on the board of Ferrari.

Phil Schiller, who is in charge of marketing is all about cars. His Twitter bio is: Apple, Sports, Cars, Science, and Rock And Roll. He used to tweet photos of cars all the time.

With Google exploring self-driving cars, maybe somewhere down the road Apple decides to test a completely new market…

