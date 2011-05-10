Here's How Much The CEOs Of The 17 Biggest Media Companies Earned In 2010

Noah Davis
Now is a great time to be the CEO of a large media company.According to a survey of the top 350 biggest companies commissioned by The Wall Street Journal, four of the top 10 earners came from the industry.

Viacom’s Philippe Dauman topped the list, pulling in $84.3 million in compensation, more than double what he received the previous year.

Thirteen other media companies made the list of 350, with compensation ranging from the Viacom head’s massive haul to Steve Jobs‘ $0.

Carol Bartz did not have a good year — her salary dropped 75% — while Google’s Eric Schmidt earned a huge payday (although it does not kick in until 2011).

Overall, compensation for the 350 CEOs jumped 11% in 2010 after being flat in 2009.

The full list is here

No. 17: Steve Jobs (Apple)

2010 Annual Salary: $0

2010 Annual Incentives: $0

Stock Option Grants: $0

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Performance Awards: $0

Total Direct Compensation:

No. 16: Eric Schmidt (Google)

2010 Annual Salary: $0

2010 Annual Incentives: $1.8

Stock Option Grants: $0

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Performance Awards: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $1.8

No. 15: Jeffrey Bezos (Amazon.com)

2010 Annual Salary: $81.8

2010 Annual Incentives: $0

Stock Option Grants: $0

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Performance Awards: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $81.8

No. 14: Charles Ergen (Dish Network)

2010 Annual Salary: $600

2010 Annual Incentives: $0

Stock Option Grants: $0

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Performance Awards: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $600

No. 13: Steve Ballmer (Microsoft)

2010 Annual Salary: $670

2010 Annual Incentives: $670

Stock Option Grants: $0

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Performance Awards: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $1,340

No. 12: Neil Berkett (Virgin Media)

2010 Annual Salary: $966.5

2010 Annual Incentives: $1,117.0

Stock Option Grants: $986.6

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Performance Awards: $2,291.5

Total Direct Compensation: $5,361.6

No. 11: Harold McGraw III (McGraw-Hill)

2010 Annual Salary: $1,390.5

2010 Annual Incentives: $1,735.0

Stock Option Grants: $3,256.0

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Performance Awards: $1,430.9

Total Direct Compensation: $7,812.4

No. 10: Carol Bartz (Yahoo)

2010 Annual Salary: $1,000

2010 Annual Incentives: $2,200

Stock Option Grants: $2,114.5

Restricted Stock Grants: $2,182.8

Performance Awards: $4,444.2

Total Direct Compensation: $11,941.5

No. 9: James Dolan (Cablevision)

2010 Annual Salary: $1,500.0

2010 Annual Incentives: $4,570.7

Stock Option Grants: $0

Restricted Stock Grants: $2,815.2

Performance Awards: $4,110.0

Total Direct Compensation: $12,995.9

No. 8: Rupert Murdoch (News Corp)

2010 Annual Salary: $8,100.0

2010 Annual Incentives: $4,368.8

Stock Option Grants: $0

Restricted Stock Grants: $4,050.0

Performance Awards: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $16,518.8

No. 7: Glenn Britt (Time Warner Cable)

2010 Annual Salary: $1,250.0

2010 Annual Incentives: $8,306.3

Stock Option Grants: $4,395.3

Restricted Stock Grants: $3,053.4

Performance Awards: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $17,005.0

No. 6: Jeffrey Immelt (General Electric)

2010 Annual Salary: $3,300.0

2010 Annual Incentives: $4,000.0

Stock Option Grants: $7,400.0

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Performance Awards: $4,950.0

Total Direct Compensation: $19,650.0

No. 5: Brian Roberts (Comcast)

2010 Annual Salary: $2,800.8

2010 Annual Incentives: $10,923.0

Stock Option Grants: $5,917.4

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Performance Awards: $5,309.0

Total Direct Compensation: $24,950.1

No. 4: Jeffrey Bewkes (Time Warner)

2010 Annual Salary: $2,000.0

2010 Annual Incentives: $14,420.0

Stock Option Grants: $4,073.6

Restricted Stock Grants: $2,592.0

Performance Awards: $2,927.1

Total Direct Compensation: $26,012.7

No. 3: Robert Iger (Disney)

2010 Annual Salary: $2,000.

2010 Annual Incentives: $13,460.0

Stock Option Grants: $4,400.0

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Performance Awards: $7,359.1

Total Direct Compensation: $27,219.1

No. 2: Leslie Moonves (CBS)

2010 Annual Salary: $3,513.5

2010 Annual Incentives: $27,500.0

Stock Option Grants: $14,868.0

Restricted Stock Grants: $4,000.0

Performance Awards: $4,000.0

Total Direct Compensation: $53,881.4

No. 1: Philippe Dauman (Viacom)

2010 Annual Salary: $2,625.0

2010 Annual Incentives: $11,250.0

Stock Option Grants: $28,620.0

Restricted Stock Grants: $27,127.5

Performance Awards: $14,705.8

Total Direct Compensation: $84,328.3

