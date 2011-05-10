Here's How Much The CEOs Of The 17 Biggest Media Companies Earned In 2010

Photo: Associated Press

Now is a great time to be the CEO of a large media company.According to a survey of the top 350 biggest companies commissioned by The Wall Street Journal, four of the top 10 earners came from the industry.



Viacom’s Philippe Dauman topped the list, pulling in $84.3 million in compensation, more than double what he received the previous year.

Thirteen other media companies made the list of 350, with compensation ranging from the Viacom head’s massive haul to Steve Jobs‘ $0.

Carol Bartz did not have a good year — her salary dropped 75% — while Google’s Eric Schmidt earned a huge payday (although it does not kick in until 2011).

Overall, compensation for the 350 CEOs jumped 11% in 2010 after being flat in 2009.

The full list is here

