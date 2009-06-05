Steve Jobs Returns!

Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs will return from medical leave this month, sources tell the Wall Street Journal. He’s bringing a new iPhone with him.



During Jobs’s leave, some Apple directors received weekly updates from his physician.

“He was one real sick guy,” says one source.

“Fundamentally [Steve] was starving to death over a nine-month period. He couldn’t digest protein. [But] he took corrective action.”

Sources who have seen the device also say that though Apple may not announce it next week, the latest version of the iPhone is ready enough for launch. They say the new phone will look much the same as the current model, but feature more processing power and new features like video editing.

“We look forward to Steve returning to Apple at the end of June,” an Apple spokesman told the Journal.

