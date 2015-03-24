17 of our favourite Steve Jobs quotes from the new book about his life

To write their new book “Becoming Steve Jobs: The Evolution of a Reckless Upstart Into a Visionary Leader,” Brent Schlender and Rick Tetzel relied on decades of their own Apple coverage.

Schlender, especially, covered Steve Jobs for 25 years, and packs the book full of quotes we’d never read before.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.