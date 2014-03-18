An Amazon Developer Made A Steve Jobs Quote App That Got Rejected From The App Store

Two brothers created a Steve Jobs quote app that was quickly rejected from the App Store, reports Re/code.

An Amazon developer named John Gill worked with his brother Grant to create an app called Quoth Steve that issues inspirational quotes from the legendary Apple founder.

The quotes, according to Re/code, range from being related to technology, design and even dating.

John Gill explained to Re/code what the motivation was for making this app:

You sit at your desk at your boring job and get to tear off a sheet of paper and see the next quote — it’s a very small piece of Jobs, an inspiration at the beginning of your day. For us, it’s about broadcasting him, so other people can experience some of his wisdom.

The brothers attempted to submit it to the App Store, but it was quickly shut down by Apple.

John told Re/code that Apple doesn’t accept apps related to Jobs and told the brothers to possibly include quotes from other famous or historical figures.

“But that’s not really something I wanted in my pocket. That’s not the point,” John told Re/code.

You can download the Web app here.

