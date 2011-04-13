Steve Jobs "Pushing Hard" To Add Wi-Fi Syncing To Next iPod

Apple chief Steve Jobs seems well aware that it’s a little ridiculous that today, in 2011, you still have to sync your iPod or iPhone using a USB cable.



“Jobs is pushing hard to get WiFi syncing into the next-generation of iPods,” a source tells Cult of Mac.

Part of the trick could reportedly be a new iPod design based on carbon fibre, which could handle wireless signals better than its current metal design.

Smart. Now if Apple can start rolling on the rest of that “cloud” stuff…

We expect to hear more about the new iPods sometime this fall.

