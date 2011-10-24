Steve Jobs Set Off An Explosive Under The Seat Of His Third Grade Teacher

Photo: Screengrab

When Steve Jobs was in third grade he set off an explosive under the seat of his teacher, according to Steve Jobs, the biography by Walter Isaacson.”We gave her a nervous twitch,” said Jobs.



This wasn’t the first prank he pulled, according to the book.

He and a friend made signs for “Bring Your Pet To School Day,” even though there was no such sanctioned event. “It was crazy, with dogs chasing cats all over, and the teachers were beside themselves,” said Jobs.

At a different point they got students to tell them the combos to their bike locks. Then when the kids were in class they switched up all the locks on the bikes so they could get their bike.

Naturally, the school called on his parents to get their son under control. But rather than blame Jobs, his father blamed the school.

Isaacson writes that Steve’s father, Paul Jobs, said, “If you can’t keep him interested, that’s your fault.”

