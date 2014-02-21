Steve Jobs Will Soon Be Featured On A Stamp

Apple fans, rejoice: at some point next year, you’ll be able to buy a collectible stamp featuring none other than Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, The Washington Post reports.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what it will look like yet, as the stamp’s status is still labelled “In Design Development.”

Normally, we wouldn’t hear about this until much closer to the stamp’s release — like Apple, the U.S. Postal Service can be pretty tight-lipped about their new stamps, not showing them off them until shortly before they go on sale.

But The Washington Post’s managed to unearth a list of stamps in the works for 2014, 2015, and beyond.

The Steve Jobs stamp is scheduled for 2015, joined by other icons like Johnny Carson, the Peanuts, Elvis Presley and James Brown.

Below, we’ve embedded a document containing the full list of stamps in the works:

Postage stamp subjects approved by U.S. Postal Service

