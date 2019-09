Improvised memorials to Steve Jobs have popped up in front of Apple Stores around the world, but this one is clearly different.



A huge mosaic of 4,001 Post-It Notes were place on the window of the Apple Store in Munich, Germany to create a picture of Steve Jobs, reports MacRumors. Check out this time-lapse video to see it being made:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

