The Best Steve Jobs Moments from "The Pirates Of Silicon Valley"

Using such rich source material as the history of personal computing, the 1999 movie “The Pirates of Silicon Valley” quickly became one of our favourites.It’s an excellent story rooted in fact (with slightly dramatized moments) that succeeds in telling the story of Apple and Microsoft while being compelling, entertaining, and mostly accurate.
Noah Wyle plays a conflicted Steve Jobs doing his best to run Apple while struggling with his demons. We put our favourite Steve Jobs moments from the film for you here.
Jobs and Wozniak steal the show at a meeting of the Homebrew Computer Club by demoing a predecessor to the first Apple computer.
Steve can't believe that venture capitalist Mark Markkula wants to give him $250,000 while Apple is operating out of his parents' garage.
He makes a trip to a commune in Oregon to patch up his relationship with the mother of his child. They decide to name her Lisa.
Steve visits Xerox for a demo of the graphical user interface and ends up implementing it almost immediately.
Steve has fears that Microsoft is stealing from Apple. He calls Bill Gates to come to Apple headquarters, who assures him that nothing is wrong.
CEO John Sculley fires Steve Jobs, but Steve returns later with Microsoft owning part of the company. It was the right move, and Apple became profitable again in 6 months.
