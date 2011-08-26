The Best Steve Jobs Moments from "The Pirates Of Silicon Valley"

Noah Wyle as Steve Jobs

Photo: Movie screenshot

Using such rich source material as the history of personal computing, the 1999 movie “The Pirates of Silicon Valley” quickly became one of our favourites.It’s an excellent story rooted in fact (with slightly dramatized moments) that succeeds in telling the story of Apple and Microsoft while being compelling, entertaining, and mostly accurate.



Noah Wyle plays a conflicted Steve Jobs doing his best to run Apple while struggling with his demons. We put our favourite Steve Jobs moments from the film for you here.

