Steve Jobs Isn't On Ping... But These Apple Execs Are

Here’s a weird hitch in Apple’s music based social network, Ping: Steve Jobs isn’t available to follow.



Steve Jobs was initially a Ping user, but then he decided to abandon the social network.

What gives? We’d like to see what music he’s listening to.

Steve’s not alone. Most of Apple’s top executives aren’t using Ping, as far as we can tell. We couldn’t find COO Tim Cook, head of industrial design Jonathan Ive, and many other top execs.

(If they are in there, then Apple needs to improve its search.)

While we couldn’t find much of Apple’s top brass, we did find some execs and employees Pinging it up.

Of all the big tech companies, we think of Apple as the least open or social of the bunch, which makes it fun to learn a few personal details about its top employees.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.