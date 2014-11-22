Here's What Happened When Steve Jobs Called Jon Stewart After He Made Fun Of Apple On TV

Former Apple CEO and cofounder Steve Jobs wasn’t too pleased when Jon Stewart poked fun at Apple back in 2010.

After the tech blog Gizmodo found a prototype of the iPhone 4 sitting in a bar four years ago, Stewart teased Apple in a skit called “Appholes.”

“Bill Gates is curing malaria and Apple is kicking people’s doors in; the whole thing is upside down,” Stewart said in his recent appearance on the Howard Stern Show in which he recalled the conversation. The blog 9to5Mac found a recording of Stewart telling Stern all about it on YouTube.

Jobs, surprisingly, didn’t rip into Stewart as you might expect.

“It was actually the worst because he was really nice,” Stewart said.

Check out the video below to hear Stewart’s recollection of the conversation.

