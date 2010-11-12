Steve Jobs Personally Calls A Developer After His App Is Rejected

Steve Jobs personally called developer Ram Arumugam after he had his app, “Economy for iPad,” rejected by Apple.



The app was rejected because it used a private API, which goes against Apple’s rules. Arumugam says on his blog there was a bug in Apple’s SDK that led to a “zombie” keyboard popping up and not going away. To get around the problem he used a private API.

When Apple rejected his app, he decided to email Steve Jobs and explain why he had a private API in his code.

A few hours later, Jobs called him up to explain why Apple doesn’t allow private APIs. After his chat with Jobs, Arumugam figured out a new solution and his app was accepted.

Pretty neat! But there has to be a more efficient way for Apple to deal with developers, no?

via: Apple Insider

