Steve Jobs Has 313 Patents To His Name, Bill Gates Only Has 9

Photo: New York Times

The New York Times has an excellent interactive graphic detailing all 313 with Steve Jobs’ name on it.Beyond the obvious patents for desktops, iPods, iPhones, etc., there are some shockers like a glass staircase, product packaging, and power adapters.



In contrast, Bill Gates only has nine patents to his name. Larry Page and Sergey Brin have slightly more than a dozen.

Click here to check out all the patents >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.