Julien’s Auctions is auctioning off a number of Steve Jobs’ personal effects — including clothes, ties, watches, and even a bath robe. If you’re willing to bid high enough, you could be the new owner of this leather jacket Jobs was wearing in this iconic photo of him flipping off IBM.

