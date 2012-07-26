TIME Names Steve Jobs One Of The 20 Most Influential Americans Of All Time

Photo: Mogulite

TIME’s list of the 20 most influential Americans of all time is out now.Steve Jobs makes the list along with George Washington, Thomas Edison, Albert Einstein, and Henry Ford.



We can’t help but notice how most of the people on the list are innovators in science and technology. Very cool.

Unfortunately, only two women made the list: Sacagawea and women’s rights activist Margaret Sanger.

TIME calls these people “The trailblazers, visionaries and cultural ambassadors who defined a nation.”

You can see the full list here >

