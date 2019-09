Steve Jobs may be known for giving a great demo, but let’s face it: there are a lot more people who want to see the iPad in action than there are people willing to sink an afternoon into watching it.



Fortunately, Neil Curtis has a solution: Jobs’s entire unveiling condensed to three minutes:



