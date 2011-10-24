Steve Jobs On Mark Zuckerberg: 'I Admire Him For Not Selling Out'

We already know what Steve Jobs thinks about Microsoft and Google. (He’s not a fan, to put it mildly.)



But, what does he think of Facebook, the upstart tech company that’s quickly taking over world?

In interviews with his biographer Walter Isaacson, he says, “You know we talk about social networks in the plural but I don’t see anybody other than Facebook out there. It’s just Facebook – they’re dominating this. I admire Mark Zuckerberg. I only know him a little bit, but I admire him for not selling out. For wanting to make a company. I admire that a lot.”

That quote is below in a web-only clip from 60 Minutes, which published tapes of Jobs speaking to Walter Isaacson about Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.

