Steve Jobs On Location Data: "We Don't Track Anyone"

Steve Jobs has fired off one of his characteristically terse emails in response to the furor around Apple keeping location data on iPhone users.Jobs supposedly told a MacRumors reader, “We don’t track anyone. The info circulating around is false.”



It sure is vague, so it’s hard to know what he’s actually talking about here.

The information we’ve seen circulating is that Apple is holding onto your location data for longer than it should. That claim is easily verified by getting the file with your location data from your iPhone.

The idea that Apple is tracking people seems a bit of a stretch, but if it has location data for their iPhone, then, yes it seems like Apple could track people if it wanted.

The MacRumors reader also said in his email that he might get an Android phone since they it wouldn’t track him. Jobs shot that down saying Google does track its users.

Here’s the full exchange from the MacRumors reader:

Could you please explain the necessity of the passive location-tracking tool embedded in my iPhone? It’s kind of unnerving knowing that my exact location is being recorded at all times. Maybe you could shed some light on this for me before I switch to a Droid. They don’t track me.

Jobs: Oh yes they do. We don’t track anyone. The info circulating around is false.

