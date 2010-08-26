Steve Jobs Not Convinced New Apple TV Will Be A Mainstream Hit

Photo: Associated Press

Apple CEO Steve Jobs isn’t convinced a revamped Apple TV is going to be a hot seller, Peter Burrows at BusinessWeek reports.Burrows reported yesterday Apple was in talks with TV networks to get their content into iTunes for $0.99 48 hour rentals.



Following up on the story, Burrows writes, even with a refreshed Apple TV, “Jobs isn’t convinced the new version will be a mainstream hit, says the person familiar with Apple’s plans.”

At the All Things D conference, Steve Jobs listed all the problems with attacking the TV market. “The problem with the television market, the problem with innovation in the television market is the go to market strategy,” he said. You get a cable box from the cable company, and you can’t disrupt that easily. Jobs elaborated, saying:

“All you can do is add a box onto the TV system. You can say, ‘well gosh, I notice my HDTV has a bunch of HDMI ports on it, one of them is coming from the set top box, I’ll just add another little box with another one!’ Well, you just end up with a table full of remotes, cluster full of boxes, bunch of different UIs, and that’s the situation we have today. The only way that’s ever going to change, is if you can really go back to square one and tear up the set top box and redesign it from scratch with a consistent UI across all these different functions and get it to the consumer in a way they’re willing to pay for it.”

Burrows reports Apple will not be making too big a deal of the new Apple TV when it’s released. He says, “This isn’t another “revolution” in the making.”

