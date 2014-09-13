Tim Cook Says Steve Jobs' Office Has Been Left The Way It Was

YouTube/The Charlie Rose Show Apple CEO Tim Cook on ‘The Charlie Rose Show.’

Apple CEO Tim Cook just completed an in-depth interview on “The Charlie Rose Show” that airs Friday night and again on Monday on PBS.

In the interview Cook elaborates on Apple founder Steve Jobs’ continued relevance to the company.

Steve “is in my heart,” said Cook. “His spirit will always be at the foundation of the company.”

Cook said he thinks about Jobs every day.

“His office is still left as it was,” said Cook. “His name is still on the door.”

It’s clear that Cook knows where Jobs was right, and he doesn’t want to deviate from some of his strategies.

“He knew that Apple should only enter areas where we can control the primary technology,” said Cook.

You can check out the full clip here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.