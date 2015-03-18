Steve Jobs' office at Apple is exactly how he left it

Steve Jobs’ old office at Apple has remained almost completely untouched since his death three years ago. Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed in an interview with Fast Company published on Wednesday that he and his team have left it “exactly like it was” before he died.

The Apple cofounder passed away from cancer in October 2011, and his successor decided to keep his office as a form of memorial. According to Cook, there are even drawings on the whiteboard that Jobs’ children drew.

Jobs remains a huge cult figure in the tech world. When he died, Samsung and Google postponed their big announcements out of respect.

Cook explains to Fast Company that at first he didn’t want to go into the office at all and says it “was all too much.” Now, he still doesn’t go in very much, he adds, but gets “appreciation” when he does. The pair had a great friendship, and Cook even offered his mentor part of his own liver to try and save Jobs’ life.

Ultimately, what happens to the room is down to Cook and Jobs’ wife, Powell. Cook tells Fast Company that “I still haven’t decided about what we’ll do there,” and adds that he feels his predecessor is an “irreplaceable person” so it wouldn’t be right to move into the space himself.

It doesn’t look like it’s going to change any time soon. Cook sums it all up pretty well: “I don’t know. His name should still be on the door. That’s just the way it should be. That’s what felt right to me.”

