Steve Jobs Busted For Sneaking Ninja Throwing Stars Onto His Private Plane*

Update: Apple calls the incidents below “pure fiction,” and says Steve Jobs will return to Japan in the future.



Original: Apple CEO Steve Jobs was busted for trying to sneak Ninja throwing stars onto his private plane in Japan, Bloomberg reports via SPA!.

Jobs put the stars in his personal luggage, which he was carrying onto his private jet. His stated logic: There was no risk that anyone was going to use the ninja stars to hijack Steve’s personal plane.

Japanese flight officials stopped Jobs anyway. This reportedly led him to vow that he’d never come back to Japan.

See Also: Steve Jobs Isn’t On Ping… But These Apple Execs Are

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.