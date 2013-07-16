The First Trailer On Instagram Is For The Steve Jobs Movie

Instagram released its new video feature just last month. Now, the filmmakers behind “Jobs,” the movie about Steve Jobs, claim to have created the first-ever movie trailer on Instagram.



We first saw the news on Gizmodo.

A couple of days ago, Open Roads Studios released a 15-second clip extracted from the first full-length trailer of “Jobs.”

Filmmakers have been pretty aggressive with marketing on Vine, but this seems to be the first instance of a film studio using Instagram to market a movie.

“Jobs” tells the story of Apple’s early days through the launch of the iPod in 2001. The movie stars Ashton Kutcher as Jobs and Josh Gad as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

The movie hits theatres August 16. Check out the Instagram trailer below.

