New 'Jobs' Trailer Calls Steve Jobs An 'American Legend'

Little more than a week before it’s release, Open Road Films has debuted a new trailer for Ashton Kutcher’s Steve Jobs’ movie.

While the first “jobs” trailer showed the young Jobs as a drop out, this one focuses on him becoming an “American Legend.”

The film follows Apple’s early days with Ashton Kutcher as Jobs and Josh Gad playing Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

So far, the film is receiving mixed reviews, sitting at 43% on film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Jobs’ comes to theatres August 16.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

