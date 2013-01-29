The Much-Hyped Steve Jobs Movie Sounds Mediocre At Best

Photo: USA Today/Glen Wilson
jOBS, the biopic of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last weekend, and the reviews are coming in.The film stars Ashton Kutcher as Jobs, and Steve Gad as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Based on Ross Miller of The Verge’s review, it sounds like the biopic is mediocre at best.
Miller says: “It’s not quite the academy award-winning epic fans might be hoping for, but it’s far from a disaster.”
Here’s a summary of Miller’s review:
- It has an independent film kind of feel.
- The movie starts to drag in the second half.
- Kutcher “nails the mannerisms” of Jobs as an orator.
- Kutcher “delivers a surprisingly effective performance” as “Jobs the Businessman.”
- Kutcher isn’t quite as convincing when he portrays “Jobs the Emotional.”
- The movie as a whole sometimes oversells a dramatic moment, instead of just letting it naturally unfold.
- jOBS has impeccable production and costume design. “The offices and fashion play to each era — big glasses, bigger hair, slacks worn high…”
- It’s a very safe film. “It’s not destined to be the Great Jobs Biopic.”
