The Steve Jobs movie will be released in October 2015

Universal Pictures’ biopic about Steve Jobs will be released on Oct. 9, 2015, according to The Wrap.

The movie will take place behind the scenes of three iconic Apple product launches, and Michael Fassbender is confirmed to play Jobs.

Seth Rogen will play Apple’s co-founder and Jobs’ long-time friend Steve Wozniak.

Crews have been seen filming at Jobs’ old childhood house in Los Altos, Calif., which is where he and Wozniak famously started Apple.

Directed by Danny Boyle, the film is finally getting a solid release date after setbacks. Sony was originally set to produce the film, but the company dropped it shortly after it was hacked in November.

Christian Bale was also rumoured to play the role of Jobs, but reportedly turned it down.

