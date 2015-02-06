We might have just learned more about the upcoming Steve Jobs movie

Aaron Sorkin’s biopic on Steve Jobs won’t be released until October, but we may already have an idea of what to expect.

The film will focus on three iconic parts of Jobs’ career, but it’s not exactly clear which ones. CNET’s Shara Tibken says these three segments will include the launch of the Mac, Jobs’ time at NeXT, and the iMac introduction.

Previous reports suggested the iPod, not the iMac, would mark the third and final segment.

The film will be separated into three acts, and each act will be perforated with a flashback: The garage where Apple was founded, Jobs’ living room, the Apple boardroom, and a dinner with John Scully, the former Apple CEO that temporarily ousted Jobs, are said to be settings for these flashbacks.

Here’s what Tibken said regarding the film on Twitter:

I’m hearing some pretty interesting tidbits about the new Aaron Sorkin-penned Steve Jobs movie. Here are a few of them for you. #Apple (1/7)

— Shara Tibken (@sharatibken) February 5, 2015

We all thought the 3 scenes in new Jobs movie were Mac intro, NeXT intro & iPod. I’m hearing it’s actually Mac, NeXT & iMac. #Apple (2/7)

— Shara Tibken (@sharatibken) February 5, 2015

Sorkin has said film’s scenes play out in real time, and I’m hearing flashbacks are at end of each act. #Apple #SteveJobsMovie (3/7)

— Shara Tibken (@sharatibken) February 5, 2015

Flashbacks = the garage where Apple was formed, Jobs’ living room/Apple boardroom & dinner with Sculley, the #Apple CEO who fired Jobs (4/7)

— Shara Tibken (@sharatibken) February 5, 2015

Act transitions are short news clips hitting high points of years gone by. & has music by Bob Dylan, Handel’s Messiah, Joni Mitchell (5/7)

— Shara Tibken (@sharatibken) February 5, 2015

Jobs’ daughter Lisa plays key role in the film, as does Jobs’ relationship with @stevewoz. His widow & other kids aren’t in the film (6/7)

— Shara Tibken (@sharatibken) February 5, 2015

