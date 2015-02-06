We might have just learned more about the upcoming Steve Jobs movie

Lisa Eadicicco
Steve Jobs film Rogen FassbenderTwitter/@motroman

Aaron Sorkin’s biopic on Steve Jobs won’t be released until October, but we may already have an idea of what to expect.

The film will focus on three iconic parts of Jobs’ career, but it’s not exactly clear which ones. CNET’s Shara Tibken says these three segments will include the launch of the Mac, Jobs’ time at NeXT, and the iMac introduction.

Previous reports suggested the iPod, not the iMac, would mark the third and final segment.

The film will be separated into three acts, and each act will be perforated with a flashback: The garage where Apple was founded, Jobs’ living room, the Apple boardroom, and a dinner with John Scully, the former Apple CEO that temporarily ousted Jobs, are said to be settings for these flashbacks.

Here’s what Tibken said regarding the film on Twitter:

