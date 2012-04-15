Here's The Unbelievably Lame Title For Ashton Kutcher's Steve Jobs Movie

Steve Jobs: Get Inspired.



That’s the working title for the upcoming independent Steve Jobs biopic starring Ashton Kutcher. The title was revealed by producer Mark Hulme in an interview with Neo Win.

The Verge first picked up Hulme’s interview.

Hulme also said the movie will document Steve Jobs’ life between 1971 and 2000, which is pretty much the same time frame as the movie Pirates of Silicon Valley.

And what made the producers choose Kutcher to play Jobs? Hulme said Kutcher looks a lot like Jobs did during the period the film covers. Kutcher was reportedly very excited for the project after reading the script.

Get Inspired won’t be the only Steve Jobs biopic coming out soon. Sony is producing a film that will be loosely based on Walter Isaacson’s official Jobs biography.

Read the entire interview with Hulme on Neo Win >

