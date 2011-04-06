The 10 Dumbest Things Steve Jobs Has Done

Photo: Adam Tow, All Things Digital

Steve Jobs’ life and career is marked by smart decision after smart decision.But, he’s not immune from making a few bone headed moves.



From hiring the wrong guy to blowing acquisitions, Jobs has made a couple of mistakes over his long career.

We’ve put together the 10 worst decisions Jobs has made in his life. If we’ve missed anything, let us know in the comments!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.