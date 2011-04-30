This Is Not A Video Steve Ballmer Wants To See Today

In honour of Apple beating Microsoft in profits for the first time since 1991, All Things D published the video of Steve Jobs announcing Apple’s partnership with Microsoft back in 1997.



It’s a fun video to watch, especially considering Apple’s triumph. At the time Apple was down to its last few dollars, and without the $150 million investment Microsoft made, it probably would have been toast.

If it had gone under, it wouldn’t have made the iPod, iPhone, and iPad, which are all poised to cause significant headaches for Microsoft’s Windows monopoly in the next five years.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

