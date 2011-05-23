Watch Steve Jobs Speaking At A Microsoft Conference In 1996

Here’s a fun video to watch from Channel 9, via Daring Fireball. Steve Jobs is presenting on Web Objects at the 1996 Microsoft Professional Developers conference at 7 PM at night.



Unlike the Jobs keynotes we’ve grown accustomed to seeing the last 10 years, he doesn’t have the same swagger on stage. He actually seems humbled, like a guy working a struggling startup. Also, unlike what we’re used to seeing now, he’s not talking about a consumer focused product.

It’s worth watching for a few minutes to remember how far he and Apple have come.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.