Steve Jobs Met His Biological Father Before Either Knew They Were Related

Steve Jobs was adopted; it was thought that he had never met his biological father. It turns out that’s not true.



Jobs and his father met in the ’80s before either knew they were related, Walter Isaacson reveals in a 60 Minutes interview that will air tonight (via Forbes).

Here’s how it happened:

Jobs spent time finding his biological mother, who told him he had a sister. Jobs met with his sister, Mona Simpson, and the two became friends. Simpson tracked down their father, then-coffee shop manager Abdulfattah John Jandali.

Simpson says Jandali told her, “I wish you could have seen me when I was running a bigger restaurant… Everybody used to come there… Even Steve Jobs used to eat there. Yeah, he was a great tipper.”

Simpson told Jobs about the conversation, but Jobs never pursued a relationship with his father after that. Jandali, who is 80 and now owns a Reno casino, was regretful and publicly stated last month that he’d like to get to know his son. He also sent Jobs birthday cards every year.

