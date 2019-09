Photo: via YouTube

Apple Stores will close from 1-2 PM EST this Wednesday, October 19, so that employees can watch a live webcast of Steve Jobs’ memorial service, reports 9to5Mac.The service will take place on Apple’s campus in Cupertino, CA and is billed as a celebration of Jobs’ life.



