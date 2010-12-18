Steve Jobs "May Or May Not" Help Rupert Murdoch Launch "The Daily" iPad Newspaper

Apple CEO Steve Jobs “may or may not participate in a launch event” for Rupert Murdoch’s new iPad newspaper, “The Daily,” Peter Kafka reports at All Things D.



Kafka says the iPad newspaper plans to launch during the week of Jan. 17. That might not be set in stone, given the complexity of a new operation like this; many expected it to launch this month, before the new year.

“The Daily” will take advantage of a new “push” subscription feature from Apple, Kafka reports, “where iTunes automatically bills customers on a weekly or monthly basis, and a new edition shows up on customers’ iPads every morning.”

To our knowledge, unless this is already a hidden feature in iOS, this may require a new version of Apple’s software to work, which means other minor features for the iPhone and iPad could launch then, too.

