Here's The Mansion Steve Jobs Will Finally Tear Down

Jay Yarow
jobs mansion

Photo: Jonathan Haeber

Steve Jobs has wanted to tear down his Woodside, California home for years. In March, he gained final approval to do so.Or so he thought. A preservationist group had been appealing the ruling that allowed him to tear it down, so he had to wait.

Well that’s finally over, says Apple Insider. The group dropped its appeal. Now Jobs can tear down the dump that has been abandoned for years.

Photographer Jonathan Haeber managed to sneak into the house a few years back and snap off photographs, which he is allowing us to republishing here.

The grounds are kept in good shape.

The interior? Not so much.

An organ that's just going to waste.

Take a deep breath. Now think of skunk.

Steve Jobs doesn't want to fix all this gross stuff.

A nice looking staircase...for me to demolish!

Conservationists are welcome to come and take these historical doors.

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton once stayed in one of the adjoining homes. Wonder if they watched Godfather II.

Ever open an abandoned old refrigerator? Stinky! Ever get trapped in one? Scary!

Moldy.

Very creepy looking.

We don't blame Steve. This is one creepy looking dump.

