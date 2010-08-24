Here's The Mansion Steve Jobs Will Finally Tear Down

Photo: Jonathan Haeber

Steve Jobs has wanted to tear down his Woodside, California home for years. In March, he gained final approval to do so.Or so he thought. A preservationist group had been appealing the ruling that allowed him to tear it down, so he had to wait.



Well that’s finally over, says Apple Insider. The group dropped its appeal. Now Jobs can tear down the dump that has been abandoned for years.

Photographer Jonathan Haeber managed to sneak into the house a few years back and snap off photographs, which he is allowing us to republishing here.

